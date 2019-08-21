ALBANY — The final defendant charged in the armed robbery of an Albany bank was found guilty by a federal jury late Tuesday afternoon following a two-day trial.
Charles Peeler, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, said Shataz Hampton, 25, of Albany, was found guilty of one count of bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm. Hampton’s trial began on Monday and was presided over by U.S. District Judge Leslie Gardner.
Earlier this year, Hampton’s co-defendant, Kamilyah Whitlock, 25, of Albany, was found guilty by a citizen jury on the same criminal charges following a four-day trial in February. The penalty for these crimes is a maximum 25 years for bank robbery and a maximum of life in prison for brandishing a firearm.
Whitlock will be sentenced at a hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 4. A sentencing date has not been set for Hampton.
Hampton and Whitlock are believed to be the individuals who were masked and armed during a robbery of The Renasant Bank on North Westover Boulevard in Albany on Nov. 6, 2017. There were more than a dozen customers and employees inside at the time.
“The citizens of southwest Georgia will not stand for violence in their community. With this final conviction, both offenders will be held accountable for their crimes,” Peeler said. “I want to thank the investigators with the Albany Police Department and the FBI for their work in this case.”
The case was investigated by the APD and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah McEwen is prosecuting the case for the federal government.