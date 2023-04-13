leary.jpg

MACON – A Macon resident with a lengthy criminal history who carried a gun into a Macon Wal-Mart and waved it aggressively at customers was convicted by a federal jury for illegally possessing a firearm.

Selma Oliver-Smith, 45, of Macon, has been convicted of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon following a two-day trial that began on April 10 before U.S. District Judge Tilman E. “Tripp” Self III. Oliver-Smith faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine for illegally possessing a firearm. Sentencing is scheduled for July 11.

