Jury fails to reach unanimous decision in Saipov case, convicted terrorist won't be sentenced to death

Sayfullo Saipov was arrested after allegedly driving a pickup truck on a bike path in lower Manhattan, killing 8 people and injuring 12 on October 31, 2017.

 St. Charles County Department of Corrections via Getty Images

Convicted terrorist Sayfullo Saipov won't be sentenced to death after a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict in favor of the death penalty Monday.

The jury in the penalty phase of the trial of a terrorist convicted of committing a 2017 attack for ISIS that killed eight on a New York City bike path told the judge it was unable to reach a unanimous decision.

