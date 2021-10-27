A jury has been selected in the civil trial that will decide if organizers behind the August 2017, "Unite the Right" rally will be held responsible for the violence that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The plaintiffs, who include town residents and counterprotesters injured in two days of clashes, contend the organizers of the rally engaged in a conspiracy. The 9 individuals are seeking "compensatory and statutory" damages for physical and emotional injuries they suffered.
The twelve jurors were selected after being grilled with questions over three days.
Judge Norman Moon asked probing questions to jurors that tried to expose their feelings about racism, the Black Lives Matter movement, Antifa, White nationalism and that tried especially to determine if they had already decided who was responsible for the violence that took place.
Attorneys for both sides sent questions to Moon to help weed out potential jurors. Moon dismissed many potential jurors who couldn't get out of work, ran their own businesses, and couldn't be replaced, or had physical hardships, like recovering from Covid-19.
And those dismissals were in addition to anyone Moon felt was too biased to sit on the jury, an issue that came up repeatedly during selection.
"It took a little longer than expected, but that's all right," said Moon of the jury as he dismissed the court for the day.
With the jury now in place, opening statements are slated to start Thursday morning at 9 a.m., according to Moon.
There are no prizes for guessing what will make the top of this list but over the years - and particularly during the pandemic - there have been some surprise hits on Netflix that have grabbed the attention of millions of households. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.