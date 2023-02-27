Jury in Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial will visit family estate where killings happened

Defendant Alex Murdaugh is cross examined by prosecutor Creighton Waters while testifying in his murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, Friday, February 24, in Walterboro, South Carolina.

 Joshua Boucher/The State/AP

Jurors in Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial will be allowed to visit the family's sprawling estate in South Carolina where Murdaugh's wife and son were shot dead, Judge Clifton Newman ruled on Monday.

Murdaugh's defense attorney had requested the jury be allowed to see the estate, known as Moselle, while state prosecutors opposed the trip, saying the property had changed since the June 2021 killings. The judge did not set a date for the viewing.

CNN's Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.

