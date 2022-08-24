Jury reaches verdict in Vanessa Bryant lawsuit over Kobe Bryant crash scene photos

Vanessa Bryant arrives at court on Friday, August 19, in the trial over graphic photos taken of her husband Kobe Bryant and others.

 Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

A verdict has been reached in the federal civil suit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff and Fire Departments over graphic photos taken of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others.

After listening to 11 days of at times graphic testimony, a group of nine federal jurors deliberated for approximately three and a half hours before reaching their decision.

CNN's Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.

