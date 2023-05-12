Jury deliberations are set to continue Friday in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell, the Idaho mother accused of killing her two children and conspiring in the murder of her husband's ex-wife, according to a statement from the State of Idaho Judicial Branch.

Vallow Daybell faces life imprisonment if a jury of seven men and five women convicts her on two first-degree murder counts and three conspiracy counts in the September 2019 deaths of her son and daughter from previous marriages -- Tylee Ryan, 17, and Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7 -- as well as Tammy Daybell, her husband's ex-wife.

CNN's Eric Levenson and Emma Tucker contributed to this report.

