Attorneys for Jussie Smollett filed arguments Wednesday explaining why they're appealing the former "Empire" actor's 2021 hate crime hoax conviction and want a new trial.

The court document, filed Wednesday in the Illinois First Judicial District appellate court, raises multiple arguments, including that Smollett's prosecution violated his due process rights, in part by not enforcing what his attorneys describe as a binding non-prosecution agreement.

