Justice Department announces new rule to regulate pistol-stabilizing braces

The Justice Department announced a new rule to regulate pistol-stabilizing braces.

 Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images/FILE

Attorney General Merrick Garland and Steve Dettelbach, the director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), announced new regulations Friday that would subject pistol-stabilizing braces to additional regulations, including higher taxes, longer waiting periods and registration.

Gun control proponents argue that stabilizing braces -- which can be attached to pistols -- effectively transform a pistol into a short-barreled rifle, which are heavily regulated under the National Firearms Act (NFA).

CNN's Josh Campbell contributed to this report.

