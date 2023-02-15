justice funds.png

Special Logo

 Special Logo

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department has announced 49 awards to states, territories, and the District of Columbia as part of the Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program. This investment of more than $231 million will fund state crisis intervention court proceedings, including but not limited to, extreme risk protection order programs that work to keep guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others.

This investment in community safety is authorized by the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022, historic legislation to address and reduce gun violence.

Recommended for you