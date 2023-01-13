Justice Department wants to talk to people hired to search Trump properties for classified docs

The Justice Department is seeking to question two people who searched Donald Trump's properties in November. The former President is pictured here in Washington, D.C., on July 26, 2022.

 Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Justice Department is seeking to question two people who searched Donald Trump's properties in November, as federal investigators have asked whether the former president returned all classified documents to the federal government, sources familiar with the probe tell CNN.

The development is the latest sign that the Justice Department is continuing to investigate, after telling a federal court last year it believed there was possible obstruction of justice related to Trump's handling of classified materials.

Recommended for you

CNN's Sara Murray contributed to this report.

Tags