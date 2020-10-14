MACON – The Department of Justice announced it has charged more than 14,200 defendants with firearms-related crimes during Fiscal Year 2020, despite the challenges of COVID 19 and its impact on the criminal justice process, Charlie Peeler, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, said in a news release.
These cases have been a Department priority since November 2019 when Attorney General William P. Barr announced his commitment to investigating, prosecuting and combatting gun crimes as a critical part of the Department’s anti-violent crime strategy. These firearms-related charges are the result of the critical law enforcement partnership between United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, led by Acting Director Regina Lombardo, who has made firearms-related investigations a priority.
“The No. 1 priority of government is to keep its citizens safe,” Barr said. “By preventing firearms from falling into the hands of individuals who are prohibited from having them, we can stop violent crime before it happens. Violating federal firearms laws is a serious crime, and offenders face serious consequences. The Department of Justice is committed to investigating and prosecuting individuals who illegally buy, sell, use or possess firearms. Reducing gun violence requires a coordinated effort, and we could not have charged more than 14,000 individuals with firearms-related crimes without the hard work of the dedicated law enforcement professionals at the ATF, our U.S. Attorneys’ Offices across the country, and especially all of our state and local law enforcement partners.”
“Protecting the public from violent crime involving firearms is at the core of ATF’s mission,” Lombardo said. “Every day, the men and women of ATF pursue and investigate those who use firearms to commit violent crimes in our communities, many of whom are prohibited from possessing firearms from previous convictions. ATF, in collaboration with the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices across the nation, is committed to bringing these offenders to justice for their egregious and violent criminal acts.”
“If you illegally carry a gun, there will be severe consequences in the Middle District of Georgia," Peeler said. "It is illegal for a prohibited person to carry firearms, and it is illegal to purchase a firearm for a prohibited person. These are crimes punishable by federal prison, without parole. I want to thank the outstanding work demonstrated daily by our ATF partners, who are committed to protecting people from gun crimes and making our communities safer.”
In FY 2020 (data through the end of September), 165 defendants were charged with federal gun crimes in the Middle District of Georgia, an increase of 37.2% over the prior four-year average (FY 2016-FY 2019). Under federal law, it is illegal to possess a firearm if you fall into one of nine prohibited categories including being a felon, illegal alien, or unlawful user of a controlled substance. Further, it is unlawful to possess a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense or violent crime. It is also illegal to purchase – or even to attempt to illegally purchase -- firearms if the buyer is a prohibited person or illegally purchasing a firearm on behalf of others.
Lying on ATF Form 4473, which is used to lawfully purchase a firearm, is also a federal offense. The department is committed to prosecuting these firearms offenses as well as using all modern technologies available to law enforcement, such as the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, known as NIBIN, to promote gun crime intelligence. Keeping illegal firearms out of the hands of violent criminals will continue to be a priority of the Department of Justice.
For more information on the lawful purchasing of firearms, see: https://www.atf.gov/qa-category/atf-form-4473.
