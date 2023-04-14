Justice Samuel Alito temporarily extends access to abortion drug while Supreme Court considers case

The manufacturer of medication abortion drug Mifepristone asked the Supreme Court on April 14 to intervene in an emergency dispute over a Texas judge's medication abortion drug ruling.

 Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters/File

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Friday extended a hold on a lower court ruling that would have imposed restrictions on access to an abortion drug, a temporary move meant to give the justices more time to consider the issue.

Alito said the order is stayed until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday. He also asked plaintiffs to respond on or before noon ET Tuesday.

