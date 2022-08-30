tyrone oliver.jpg

DJJ Commissioner Tyrone Oliver

 Special Photo: DJJ

DECATUR — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice held a graduation ceremony for 28 newly-trained Juvenile Correctional Officers recently at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth. The cadets will join the ranks of other JCOs at secure facilities across the state.

“Our correctional officers ensure a safe and secure environment for rehabilitating justice-involved youth,” DJJ Commissioner Tyrone Oliver said in a news rlease. “Their duties require maturity, reliability and self-discipline. I am grateful for the commitment of these officers to DJJ and the youth we serve.”

