DECATUR — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice held a graduation ceremony for 28 newly-trained Juvenile Correctional Officers recently at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth. The cadets will join the ranks of other JCOs at secure facilities across the state.
“Our correctional officers ensure a safe and secure environment for rehabilitating justice-involved youth,” DJJ Commissioner Tyrone Oliver said in a news rlease. “Their duties require maturity, reliability and self-discipline. I am grateful for the commitment of these officers to DJJ and the youth we serve.”
Basic Juvenile Correctional Officer Training is a 240-hour comprehensive program that provides basic skills training in security practices and procedures. To complete the program, a cadet must meet established standards on written examinations that evaluate cognitive knowledge and performance-oriented studies.
The graduates have been assigned to 13 secure facilities across the state in Augusta-Richmond, Baldwin, Chatham, Clayton, Cobb, Crisp, DeKalb, Fulton, Hall and Rockdale counties. Here is a list of members of BJCOT Class #254 and their hometowns:
1. MiYako Ardister — Elberton
2. Brianna Baker — Atlanta
3. McKenzie Bell — College Park
4. Regina Brooks — Columbus
5. Josona Marthea-Burks — Decatur
6. Devin Carter — Decatur
7. Breanna Cook —Freeport, N.Y.
8. LeKiesha Dudley — Valdosta
9. Gregory Evans — Atlanta
10. Jasmine Fordham — Milledgeville
11. Carissa Gannuscio — Suffield, Conn.
12. Markoz Garcia — Dalton
13. Richard Gravitt — Fairmount
14. Dondre Hall — Augusta
15. Ashlee Harris — Columbus
16. Royce Harrod — Atlanta
17. Nica Hilyard — Dawson
18. Nashauwna Johnson — Moultrie
19. Kimberly Powell — Quitman
20. Pequeta Thomas — Atlanta
21. Summer Thompson — Hayti, Mo.
22. Samuel Vickery — Dalton
23. Sharonda Weaver — Lakeland, Fla.
24. Yorrick Johnson — Temecula, Calif.
25. Donovan Kingston — Detroit, Mich.
26. Quotisha Parker — Albany
27. Mekiyah Wright — Atlanta
28. Journee Jones — Thomasville
To learn more about career opportunities with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, contact the Office of Human Resources at (404) 294-3431 or apply online at www.djj.georgia.gov.
