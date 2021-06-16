ALBANY -- The Georgia Police K9 Foundation, which has assisted with more than 1,000 active and retired Georgia Law Enforcement K9s, has announce that K9 Raven with the Albany/Dougherty Drug Unit is the latest K9 to receive the Georgia Police K9 Foundation’s Case of the Quarter Award.
K9 Raven, a 3-year-old German Shepherd, serves a dual purpose: narcotics and as a tracking K9. K9 Raven won the Case of the Quarter Award when, earlier this year, she was deployed on a traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of three offenders for trafficking meth.
The Georgia Police K9 Foundation is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps raise awareness within the state and the local communities of the contributions made by police K9s and how they help make communities safe. The organization's goal is to protect as many of Georgia’s four-legged officers by providing them with safety equipment, such as, bullet-proof vests, heat alarm systems, and Naloxone (Narcan kits) in the event a K9 is directly exposed to any opioids during a search and seizure.
Once a K9 has retired, its handler will adopt the dog. In the absence of state or local retirement benefits for the K9s, GPK9F will help provide retirement support (food and medical care) for the retired law enforcement K9s who have unconditionally served their communities for years. To date, the Georgia Police K9 Foundation has provided 108 K9 protection vests, 42 heat alarms, 30 Narcan kits, 15 first aid kits, 50-plus retirement plaques, 100-plus retired K9s have been assisted, and 200-plus training equipment, seminars, and trainings were supplied to numerous K9 teams across the state of Georgia.
Chances are that everyone’s life has been impacted by a K9 in some manner throughout their life and they do not even realize it. Before attending sporting events, concerts, or large functions, explosive detection K9s sweep the areas to ensure a safer environment for those in attendance. Not only do law enforcement K9s assist by enforcing the laws, but they also assist with locating a missing child or elderly person.
Anyone interested in supporting the Georgia Police K9 Foundation may make a tax-deductible donation through its website at GPK9F.org. Checks may be mailed to Georgia Police K9 Foundation, 28 East Main St., Statesboro, Ga. 30458.
