ALBANY -- After a "miscommunication" among employees of Columbus-based River Mill Data Management led to the cancellation of a planned May 1 document-shredding event in Albany, Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful Executive Director Judy Bowles wanted to make sure she and KADB were overprepared for the rescheduled event on Saturday.
But what is it they say about the best-laid plans of mice and men?
In spite of the fact that Bowles had River Mill bring two trucks to Saturday's event, some people who came to shred documents had to be turned away after the two large vehicles were filled by early participants at the shredding event.
"It's so awesome that we had that many people come out to support our event, but I just hate that we had to turn people away," Bowles said. "We do this twice a year, and we've never had more than one truck to collect the paper. But by noon today, (River Mill employees) told me that they had no more room in either truck.
"I really don't know why we had so many participants at this event, but I would assume that a contributing factor was that people were not able to shred their papers and documents (over the past year) because of the coronavirus. It's only a guess, but I would say people saved their documents and personal items."
Bowles said she arrived at the event behind the Albany Civic Center at 7:30 a.m. -- it was scheduled to start at 9 --- and people already were lined up. It turns out those early birds were rewarded for their patience, as they were able to have their documents shredded before the trucks were filled.
Bowles said KADB will not schedule an additional shredding event for the individuals whose documents were not shredded.
"The citizens really supported us this year; they blew us away," she said.
KADB's next shredding event is panned for Sept. 11.
