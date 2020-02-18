ALBANY – Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful will hold a three-daylong Arbor Day celebration this weekend.
The kickoff will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. on the campus of Magnolia Elementary School, located at 120 Sunset Lane in Albany. Students there will attend an assembly program presented by the city arborist, who will explain the critical role trees play in our everyday lives. The students later will go outside to plant a 30-gallon live oak tree on the grounds of the school campus.
On Saturday, KADB and Dougherty County will celebrate Arbor Day by planting 101 30-gallon trees and 93 shrubs at Putney Park, located at 1100 Antioch Road. Planting will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Later the same day, KADB and the city of Albany will celebrate by planting 46 30-gallon trees at a site located at 1900 N. Monroe St.
Those who would like to volunteer to help with these plantings should wear work clothes, gloves and bring shovels.
Arbor Day is an annual celebration of nature, dating back to April 10, 1782, in Nebraska City, Neb., when a tree lover named Julius Sterling Morton started the annual tradition with the goal of encouraging other people to plant trees.
It is assumed Morton's motivation came when he and his bride arrived in the Montana Territory and were astounded by the lack of trees. During their lifetime, they would plant thousands of trees on their previously treeless 160-acre homestead, encouraging others to do likewise.
His efforts were so successful that within 20 years of its inception, Arbor Day was being celebrated in every state except Delaware, which eventually jumped on board.
Today in the United States, Arbor Day is celebrated on the last Friday in April, except in those areas where this date does not coincide with appropriate planting conditions.
Morgan said, notably: "Other holidays repose upon the past; Arbor Day proposes for the future.”
