KADB suspends collection of recyclables due to equipment issue

The Keep Alban-Dougherty Beautiful Recycling Center on Meredyth Drive will not accept cardboard, plastic, paper goods or office goods until further notice.

 File Photo: Alan Mauildin

ALBANY – The Meredyth Drive recycling center has temporarily suspended accepting several categories of recyclables due to an equipment malfunction.

Products suspended include cardboard, plastic, paper goods and office paper, Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful announced in a news release.

Tags

More News