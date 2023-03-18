KADB suspends collection of recyclables due to equipment issue

Cloudy. High 58F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: March 18, 2023 @ 3:17 pm
The Keep Alban-Dougherty Beautiful Recycling Center on Meredyth Drive will not accept cardboard, plastic, paper goods or office goods until further notice.
ALBANY – The Meredyth Drive recycling center has temporarily suspended accepting several categories of recyclables due to an equipment malfunction.
Products suspended include cardboard, plastic, paper goods and office paper, Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful announced in a news release.
Updates on the situation will be given once the mechanical issue is resolved.
For more information, contact KADB at (229) 302-3098.
