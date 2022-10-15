Kamikaze drones hit Zaporizhzhia as rocket strikes Kyiv, Ukrainian officials say

Ukrainian officials say Russian attacks have killed 11 civilians in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia came under attack, in an assault involving kamikaze drones and missiles, and pictured, a woman stands near her destroyed car near an old mill, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine October 14.

Ukrainian officials say Russian attacks have killed 11 civilians in the past day as the southern city of Zaporizhzhia came under attack early Saturday, in an assault involving kamikaze drones and missiles.

In the Donetsk region, eight civilians died and six more were injured, deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said in a statement on his Telegram channel.

