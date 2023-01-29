Kansas City Chiefs to face Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

A general view at the line of scrimmage is pictured here between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29 in Kansas City, Missouri.

 Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are advancing to Super Bowl LVII following a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

After suffering a high ankle sprain last week in the Chiefs' Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Patrick Mahomes led the team to a victory in a back-and-forth game.

Tags