ALBANY -- Mattie Smith, who turned 101 years old Saturday, certainly deserves the recognition she's received from the Albany Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. and its silhouettes chapter, who've dubbed Silhouette Smith “One in a Million."
A lifelong noted servant leader, Smith is a retired educator and an alumna of Fort Valley State University.
Celebrating 100 or more years of someone’s longevity is not an every-day occurrence; however, the Kappas and their Silhouettes declare Smith's amazing celebration a distinct honor and a blessing to have had the opportunity help her mark her special day via required social distancing and wearing masks.
Silhouette Smith, who is the mother of Kappa Lewis Smith, has been a silhouette for more than 70 years. The Albany Silhouettes honor their mentor by showering her with special gifts and sending messages of love and respect for the “One in a Million” Kappa silhouette.
