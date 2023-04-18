abac honors.jpg

ABAC students and faculty honored recently included, first row, from left, Gracie B. White, Brittany D. Johnson, Jessica M. Garrason, Clara E. Wiley; second row, from left, Matthew Anderson, Jeffrey Ross, Tracy Brundage, Karli P. Williams, Mark Kistler and Renata Elad.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Karli Williams, a biology major from Hazlehurst, was presented the J.G. Woodroof Scholar Award by Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College President Tracy Brundage during the school’s annual Academic Recognition Ceremony. The award, named for ABAC’s first president, J.G. Woodroof, is given to the top academic scholar at the college.

Four other students were recognized as the best in their respective schools. Jessica Garrason, an agricultural education major from Ludowici, was named the top student from the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources; Gracie White, a biology major from Moultrie, won the School of Arts of Sciences; Brittany Johnson, a nursing major from Tifton, won the award for the School of Nursing and Health Sciences; and Clara Wiley, a business major from Irwinville, won the award from the Stafford School of Business. Winners were presented with their award from the dean of the respective school.

