ABAC students and faculty honored recently included, first row, from left, Gracie B. White, Brittany D. Johnson, Jessica M. Garrason, Clara E. Wiley; second row, from left, Matthew Anderson, Jeffrey Ross, Tracy Brundage, Karli P. Williams, Mark Kistler and Renata Elad.
TIFTON — Karli Williams, a biology major from Hazlehurst, was presented the J.G. Woodroof Scholar Award by Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College President Tracy Brundage during the school’s annual Academic Recognition Ceremony. The award, named for ABAC’s first president, J.G. Woodroof, is given to the top academic scholar at the college.
Four other students were recognized as the best in their respective schools. Jessica Garrason, an agricultural education major from Ludowici, was named the top student from the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources; Gracie White, a biology major from Moultrie, won the School of Arts of Sciences; Brittany Johnson, a nursing major from Tifton, won the award for the School of Nursing and Health Sciences; and Clara Wiley, a business major from Irwinville, won the award from the Stafford School of Business. Winners were presented with their award from the dean of the respective school.
“These students are considered our top students and are sure to become model citizens in their communities and serve as leaders in their professions,” Amy Warren, ABAC’s director of assessment, said. “ABAC Students of Distinction are chosen by faculty through a competitive process from the current list of Superior Honor and Distinguished Honor students. Many factors are considered during this selection, including involvement in engaged learning activities, active participation on campus in clubs and school/college activities, service to the community, leadership among peers, and strong interpersonal skills.”
Williams has maintained a 4.0 grade-point average while also playing softball for ABAC. She has received numerous awards while at the college, serves as the Pre-Vet Club president, and works as a peer tutor in Academic Support. She also completed an internship at the University of Georgia Tifton Veterinary Diagnostic & Investigational Laboratory and presented her research project on Johne’s Disease.
Garrason is currently finishing her student teaching at Effingham College and Career Academy. She is a Collegiate FFA Alumni and participates in the ABAC Horsemen’s Association and the ABAC Cattlemen’s Club. She attended the National Association of Agricultural Educators Conference and received her P-5 Elementary Ag Ed Endorsement by taking additional courses that are not used in the degree requirements, all while maintaining a 4.0 grade-point average. She also has done volunteer work with the Tift County Cloverleaf 4-Hers, Long County Library, Tift County and Horse Creek Stables.
White currently serves as president of the Advancing Towards Occupations in Medicine at ABAC, is a collegiate and high school pre-med mentoring leader, a member of the TriBeta Biological Honors Society, and participant in ABAC’s Honors Program. For the past two summers, she did job shadowing internships at Colquitt Regional Medical Center for a total of 330 shadowing hours. She also works in ABAC’s Tutoring Center 10 hours weekly, assisting students in biology, chemistry, and writing courses.
Over spring break and during the summer of 2022, she volunteered on Mission Trips to Jamaica, Cyprus and Turkey; and closer to home, Called to Care. She currently volunteers three hours each week at the Pregnancy Care Center of Tifton and has also been involved with projects such as Habitat for Humanity and Adopt-a-Mile.
Johnson completed her ASN in 2012 and began work in the intermediate care unit and medical-surgical/oncology departments. As evidence of her long-term commitment to learning and professional development, she returned to ABAC in 2021 for her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
One of her educational goals has been to learn how to change or improve policy and procedures to benefit both clients and health care workers. In pursuit of this, she took the initiative to meet with department heads and directors to propose her study, obtain permission, and gain access to data resources. She identified an educational need to enhance cultural competency among nurses and is conducting original research to complete her capstone: Racial Disparity and Exclusive Breastfeeding Rates at a Southern Rural Hospital.
Wiley has played the violin for 15 years and teaches with the ABAC Fine Arts Academy. She enjoys performing a variety of classical and bluegrass styles and has done so both locally and abroad, including participating in ABAC’s 2022 Christmas program. She has worked frequently with Studio 3 on multiple projects in media production, including taking primary responsibility for both recording and producing the Women’s History Month 2023 — ABAC Strong video.
Faculty members commented that Wiley serves as an example to all who love the arts, leading by example, that one does not have to give up one’s passion while pursuing a Business degree.