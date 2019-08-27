Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful: Education needed to stop litter

ALBANY — In giving a briefing to the Dougherty County Commission concerning litter, Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful said education for the area’s youth is needed to address the problem.
They also said it is going to take the community as a whole working together.
Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy said cases of litter brought before Albany Municipal Court are handled effectively when they make it there, so there is currently no need to establish an Environmental Court.
And it may be premature to raise the litter fines, at least until the impacts of more people being charged with litter are seen.
“We have adequate laws on the books to deal with litter,” McCoy said.
McCoy made reference to the recent litter index released for Dougherty County, which is at 1.55. The scale can go as high as “4.”
“We have a clean community,” he said.
KADB Chairwoman Jeanette Henderson said Macon and Columbus have higher litter index figures, both in the “2” and “3” range.
“Litter is not just an issue in Albany,” Henderson said. “Litter is an issue statewide.”
While involving children in volunteer clean-up efforts, literature and coloring books are distributed to youngsters by KADB to promote environmental awareness.
“It will take all of us in the community pulling together,” Henderson said.
KADB Executive Director Judy Bowles said educating children about the issue is vital.
“We concentrate our education on young people,” she said.
Bowles also said neighborhood watch groups are encouraged to make sure those who litter are caught and held accountable.
“Picking up litter is not the answer,” she said. “We have to instill in our citizens not to put it there.”
McCoy said county officials are considering reactivating a program that gets police officers more involved in the effort, putting trash haulers on alert to more firmly secure loads as well as the possible hiring of a firm to remove litter.