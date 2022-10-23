Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful lauds emergency workers' pitching in on recycling

Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful recognized Albany firefighters and 911 dispatchers who have collected 1,000 pounds of paper, cans and plastic bottles this year for recycling.

 Special Photo: City of Albany

ALBANY — The Albany Fire Department is pitching in, adding pounds of paper and lots of bottles and cans to the total recycling efforts of Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful.

“They collected about 1,000 pounds of recycled material this year,” KADB Executive Director Jwana Washington said. “All 11 fire stations and the 911 Center have established recycling, done as a collaborative effort to do this recycling effort.”

