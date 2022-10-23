ALBANY — The Albany Fire Department is pitching in, adding pounds of paper and lots of bottles and cans to the total recycling efforts of Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful.
“They collected about 1,000 pounds of recycled material this year,” KADB Executive Director Jwana Washington said. “All 11 fire stations and the 911 Center have established recycling, done as a collaborative effort to do this recycling effort.”
As part of the recycling in the workplace initiative, firefighters and 911 personnel have collected their cardboard, paper, cans and bottles and sent those materials to a local recycling center.
“They’ve all bought into the concept that every little bit kept out of the landfill helps, and it’s really great for us,” Washington said. “They have really embraced it and taken it to heart, which is what we would wish all the city departments would do.”
Several city of Albany and Dougherty County government departments participate in the program. More than 60 businesses in the county also take part in the program, and Washington said she would like to see that participation grow in the future.
“Right now we have 62,” she said. “In the past, we have had upwards of hundreds of businesses.”
A get-together held earlier this week was a way to show appreciation for the emergency workers’ efforts and encourage more government participation.
KADB provides collection boxes for businesses and organizations that would like to be a part of the recycling initiative. To get on board, call (229) 302- 3098.