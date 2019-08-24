Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful releases 2019 litter index

ALBANY — Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful released the 2019 Community Index scores at the group's August monthly board meeting.
The final litter index score in Albany and Dougherty County for this year is 1.55, which indicates a slight increase in litter in comparison to last year — but documents from both years indicate the county is only slightly littered.
KADB’s methodology for determining the litter index is based on metrics designed by Keep America Beautiful. The goal of the annual evaluation is to measure the physical accumulation of litter and trash in the community, and ultimately, document the facts, focus on the results and provide positive reinforcement in the reduction of litter.
The evaluation includes at least four volunteers from the six wards in Albany and Dougherty County who are provided with score sheets. From these score sheets, 86 scores are provided and the index is determined by adding all six wards and dividing by the number in the area.
“Litter accumulation is the result of human actions,” KADB Executive Director Judy Bowles said. “We all need to join environmental hands to eradicate litter in our community, and I encourage each citizen to adopt a block.”
The report listed the following streets as the most littered areas in Dougherty County:
— Mobile Avenue;
— Wingate Avenue;
— South Street;
— Moultrie Road;
— Lynn Lane;
— Crawford Drive;
— Mitchell Avenue;
— Radium Springs Road;
— Don Cutler Sr. Drive;
— East Broad Avenue;
— Merritt Street;
— Clark Avenue;
— North Broadway Street;
— Sands Drive;
— East Oglethorpe Blvd.;
— 20th Avenue;
— North Cleveland Avenue;
— 16th Avenue;
— Cardinal Street;
— Martin Luther King Jr. Drive;
— Odom Avenue;
— Madison Street;
— Jeffries Avenue;
— South McKinley Avenue;
— Corn Avenue;
— South Cleveland Street;
— Holloway Avenue;
— West Highland Avenue;
— From South Jefferson Street to South Slappey Boulevard;
— Walnut Street;
— Whitney Avenue;
— South Magnolia Street;
— Avalon Avenue;
— Camp Lane;
— Baldwin Drive;
— Poplar Street;
— West Gordon Avenue;
— Colquitt Avenue;
— Louis Avenue;
— McArthur Street;
— Heard Avenue;
— Harmon Avenue;
— Johnny W. Williams Road;
— Harvey Road;
— Nelson Avenue;
— Scroggins Avenue;
— South Washington Street;
— Ebony Street;
— Dervan Street;
— Wells Avenue.
For more information about KADB, visit dougherty.ga.us and click on the county department menu and KADB link.