Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful spearheading 18th annual Flint River cleanup

Saturday’s Rivers Alive cleanup day for the Flint River in Dougherty County will be the 18th for Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful and the 12th for Flint Riverkeeper, which partner for the annual event. Last year, volunteers brought in 2,000 pounds of garbage pulled from the River.

ALBANY — The Flint River has been a vital resource for area residents since the time people arrived in southwest Georgia, from drinking water to a major transportation center during the age of steamboats as well as for fishing, canoeing and recreation.

The river basin, which includes the Floridan aquifer deep underground, also supplies water for irrigation, municipal water systems and industry throughout the region.

