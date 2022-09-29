Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful the place to get rid of unwanted and broken electronic devices

A September Go Green Day/Operation Pill Day collected 7,471 televisions and other electronic devices as well as 197 pounds of prescription medications and paraphernalia.

 Special Photo: KADB

ALBANY — One of the biggest questions Jwana Washington has been hearing since a September e-cycling and medication disposal event has been “When are you going to do it again?”

Turns out, any weekday is an opportunity to drop off old televisions and electronics at Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful, so area residents don’t have to wait until the fall of 2023 to get rid of clutter.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.