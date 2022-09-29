Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful the place to get rid of unwanted and broken electronic devices

ALBANY — One of the biggest questions Jwana Washington has been hearing since a September e-cycling and medication disposal event has been “When are you going to do it again?”
Turns out, any weekday is an opportunity to drop off old televisions and electronics at Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful, so area residents don’t have to wait until the fall of 2023 to get rid of clutter.
During the most recent e-cycling event held behind the Albany Civic Center, 18,100 pounds of paper were shredded. The Go Green Day/Operation Pill Drop also collected 197 pounds of prescription medication and paraphernalia such as needles used for injecting insulin.
“We had 321 cars that came through that day,” said Washington, KADB’s executive director. “We had 48 volunteers. That equaled 192 volunteer-hours.”
A total of 7,471 electronic devices also were collected.
The September e-cycling event was the 18th for the organization.
For those who missed out on the event, have no fear.
“We do e-cycling Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. at our 2106 Habersham Road office,” Washington said.
The cost is $10 for a large television and $5 for the larger computer monitors.
“They have hazardous materials in them, and we have to pay to get them disposed of,” she said.
Another program offered by KADB allows local businesses to pitch in on recycling. The organization provides workplace receptacles for paper, cans and bottles, which can be dropped off at sites on Meredyth Drive or the site behind the Civic Center.
Businesses are asked to report the amount collected over the course of a year.
For more information about workplace recycling and other programs, call (229) 302-3098.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.