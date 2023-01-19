Sun and clouds mixed. High 77F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 19, 2023 @ 2:41 pm
ALBANY – A Thursday luncheon will pay tribute to those individuals who pitched in to help Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful ... well, keep Albany and Dougherty County beautiful over the past year.
The 32nd Volunteer Celebration Luncheon will be held at noon at the Albany Civic Center.
During 2023, 40,650 volunteers and 162,088 participants donated time to clean up the city and county by giving a total of 114,695 hours of volunteer service, according to KADB.
On Thursday, nine outstanding volunteers will be recognized by Albany Mayor Bo Dorough and Dougherty County Commissioner Clinton Johnson.
Morningside Elementary School will provide entertainment prior to the presentation of awards.
