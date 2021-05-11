MANSFIELD – Every outdoorsman — and woman — can participate in the annual Keeping Georgia Wild Festival at the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center because most of it will be virtual. Join in the fun through May 15 as the festival offers various activities and educational presentations to engage all ages. And, it should be noted, that participants have an opportunity to win a prize.
Activities that will take place virtually include fishing and kayaking instruction, watch wildlife getting crafty, and hiking and camping tips. After all the week’s virtual activities, get ready for two in-person events, including a kids fishing event and tree climbing (pre-registration required) on Saturday.
Want to win a prize pack sponsored by Keeping Georgia Wild Day partners? Head outside on May 15 and snap a picture of yourself doing an outdoor activity. Post the picture on social media with the hashtag #KeepingGeorgiaWild and tag Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center (on Facebook). All who enter will be eligible to win some outdoor goodies.
Sponsors of this year’s event include the National Wild Turkey Federation, Georgia Wildlife Federation, Fellowship of Christian Athletes Outdoors, and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
For more information, visit http://georgiawildlife.com/KeepingGAWILD or call (770) 784-3059.
