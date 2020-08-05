ATLANTA — Businesswoman Kelly Loeffler, who is involved in a heated campaign to retain the U.S. Senate seat she was appointed to by Gov. Brian Kemp in December, issued the following statement in response to WNBA players wearing “VOTE WARNOCK” T-shirts, endorsing Loeffler’s Democratic opponent, Raphael Warnock, following her criticism of the league’s embrace of the Black Lives Matter political organization.
"This is just more proof that the out-of-control cancel culture wants to shut out anyone who disagrees with them," Loeffler said. "It’s clear that the league is more concerned with playing politics than basketball, and I stand by what I wrote in June:
"We come together around sports, but promoting a political agenda divides us rather than unites us. The lives of every African American matter, and there’s no place for racism in our country. But I oppose the BLM political organization due to its radical ideas and Marxist foundations, which include defunding the police and eroding the nuclear family. On the other hand, our flag represents our values of freedom and equality for all. If we can’t unite behind our flag, much less the national anthem during this struggle, then what keeps us together? It’s sad to see that there’s more interest in tearing our country apart than in solutions that bring us together. I’ll continue to defend American values and our flag, because this is not a game – it’s the future of our country."
Loeffler is part owner of the WNBA's Atlanta Dream, and some of the players on the Atlanta team also wore the "VOTE WARNOCK" T-shirts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.