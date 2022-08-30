Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor, held her first campaign stop outside the doors of a closed rural hospital back in March, where she renewed her calls for full Medicaid expansion in Georgia. Jill Nolin/Georgia Recorder
ATLANTA -- Sharp disagreement over whether to expand Medicaid in Georgia – a state with one of the highest uninsured rates in the country – was one of the defining issues in the governor’s race in 2018.
Four years later, the long-simmering debate over whether the state should expand the public insurance program is still sizzling. But with record-high inflation and the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to end the federal protection of abortion rights, other issues are competing for voters’ attentions.
With the Nov. 8 election still about two months away, it remains to be seen what will ultimately prove the decisive issues in the rematch between Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams. Much can still happen between now and November, says Amy Steigerwalt, a political science professor at Georgia State University.
“What that means is it’s a little bit about starting to lay out some policy parameters but it’s even more so just about reminding people there’s an election and trying to get them interested and trying to say, ‘OK, what matters to you and how do I connect this to your life such that you will actually turn out and vote?’” Steigerwalt said.
“Because at the end of the day, that’s the only thing that actually matters is people turning out to vote. You can have the best ads in the world. You can have the pithiest comments. You can have the best policies. But if people don’t turn out and vote, it doesn’t matter.”
Abrams has still placed Medicaid at the center of her 2022 bid, holding her first campaign stop outside the shuttered doors of Southwest Georgia Regional Medical Center in rural Cuthbert two hours south of Atlanta – one of two Georgia hospitals to close during the pandemic.
And the former House minority leader is still making the case for Medicaid expansion at every opportunity, weaving the message throughout her broader campaign platform and tying the proposal to both her economic solutions and post-Roe v. Wade health care policies.
Kemp, meanwhile, has largely focused his re-election bid on his record as governor, touting Georgia’s economic strength coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic while pinning the blame for higher prices at the gas pump and in the grocery store squarely on the Biden administration.
In the fall of 2019 – about a year after Kemp edged out Abrams by about 55,000 votes and the same year he signed off on Georgia’s new abortion restrictions – the governor held a pair of highly anticipated press conferences at the state Capitol to map out the details of what was seen as his signature health care proposal.
Kemp unveiled plans that he argued would rein in health care costs and increase coverage across the state. His proposal relied on waivers, which allow states to forgo certain requirements of the Affordable Care Act and have appealed to conservative state leaders across the country.
Nearly three years later, only one component of his plan – a reinsurance program – has so far taken effect. The rest of it has been blocked by the Biden administration after being previously approved late in former President Trump’s term, although a federal judge recently found fault with the federal government’s rationale for stopping the governor’s partial Medicaid expansion plans.
Voters may get lost in the prolonged back-and-forth, but advocates for full expansion say they still believe the issue holds potency for Abrams. Polling shows a majority of Georgians back expansion.
About 14.5% of Georgians have no health insurance, with the state tied for second place with Oklahoma for the worst rate in the country. And a recent Georgetown University report found that one in five women of reproductive age in Georgia – or 19.3% – has no health insurance, leaving the state with one of the highest rates in the country at a time when the state’s six-week abortion ban has upended the reproductive care landscape.
The governor’s partial Medicaid expansion plan would increase coverage to as many as 50,000 more people – but only for those who complete 80 hours of work, job training or other qualifying activity for 80 hours a month. When announced, the projected cost was $120 million, with the state’s share at $36 million. The federal government’s match would be 67%.
By contrast, about a half-million Georgians could gain coverage through full Medicaid expansion at an estimated cost of $336 million for two years with the feds picking up 90% of the tab, according to analysis from the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute. Proponents argue the governor’s plan makes less economic sense than full expansion and forgoes billions of dollars of federal funding.
An Abrams campaign spokesman, Alex Floyd, accused the governor of trying to “force through expensive halfway measures that cover fewer Georgians at a higher price” after the judge’s recent ruling.
The state’s Republican leadership has long resisted Medicaid expansion, making Georgia one of 12 states that have not expanded coverage to include poor adults without children as the more than a decade-old Affordable Care Act envisioned.
The state’s GOP-led General Assembly stripped the governor of the ability to expand coverage with a stroke of a pen in 2014.
That means, if elected, Abrams would now have to work with Republican leadership in the Legislature to expand Medicaid, which she pitches as a job-creating move that also would ease Georgia hospitals’ uncompensated care costs and help grow the health care industry here.
“I think when you finally have a governor who makes it safe to say ‘yes’, we will have the votes we need on both sides of the aisle to pass Medicaid expansion as our first mission in the state of Georgia,” Abrams said early in her campaign at the Cuthbert stop.
Abrams says the state can afford to expand Medicaid without raising taxes, pointing to a $5 billion budget surplus and growing revenues – something else the two rivals have competing visions for what should be done.
In addition to Cuthbert, Commerce also lost its local hospital when Northridge Medical Center closed its doors in 2020. Both areas, Abrams noted, are represented by Republicans at the state Capitol.
Abrams said it was state lawmakers who included money in the budget to expand Medicaid coverage for people living with HIV. Kemp vetoed the spending, partly because the accompanying bill did not make it to his desk.
Kemp’s reinsurance program – the one piece that has taken effect – launched in January and has been credited with helping to lower premiums and attract more insurers to the market.
The state included $124 million in this year’s budget for the program, which subsidizes the costs of health insurers by targeting the most expensive claims and lowering the costs for everyone. The program was designed to give extra weight to rural areas of the state, where health care costs are usually higher.
Statewide, premiums have decreased by an average of 11.8% with the highest-cost counties seeing declines as deep as 30%, according to a state Department of Insurance presentation given this summer. Five new carriers also entered the market this year, bringing the total up to 11.
The reinsurance program has found broad support. Even Abrams says she would keep the program intact if elected governor.
“The reinsurance provision isn’t problematic,” Abrams said. “But what is deeply problematic is that it is a distraction from the larger issue of half a million Georgians who are needlessly suffering, not because we can’t afford to expand Medicaid but because Brian Kemp refuses to expand Medicaid.”
Recommended for you
TravelPerk ranked the countries that spend the most on domestic and international business travel, as well as their future outlook as they recover from pandemic-induced loss of business. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.