Gov. Brian Kemp announced he is allocating around $250 million to help low-income Georgia communities improve parks, sidewalks, recreation facilities and healthy food access.

A statement from the governor’s office said investment in infrastructure like parks and sidewalks has been connected to better health and decreased mortality from COVID and other illnesses.

