IRS Tax Deadlines

Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Revenue announced Monday that the first round of surplus tax refund checks have been issued to Georgia filers. 

 File Photo

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Revenue announced Monday that the first round of surplus tax refund checks have been issued to Georgia filers. These refunds are a result of House Bill 162, passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Kemp earlier this year. This legislation allows for an additional refund of income taxes from 2021, due to the state's revenue surplus.

“Georgia is once again in a position to issue surplus tax refunds thanks to years of responsible, conservative budgeting and because we chose to protect both lives and livelihoods during the pandemic,” Kemp said in a news release. “While policies coming out of Washington are pushing us closer to a recession and forcing hard-working Georgians to endure sky-high inflation, we on the state level are doing what we can to return money back where it belongs -- in taxpayers' hands."

0
0
0
0
0

More News