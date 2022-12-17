US lawmakers introduce bill to ban TikTok

ATLANTA – Georgia is joining the growing list of Republican-led states banning TikTok from state-owned phones and laptops, according to a new memo issued by Gov. Brian Kemp.

All executive agencies and branches should immediately ban the use of TikTok as well as two other social messaging platforms, WeChat and Telegram, on any government-owned devices, the memo says.

