ATLANTA -- The Technical College System of Georgia's State Board voted unanimously Tuesday to hire Gov. Brian Kemp’s Chief Financial Officer Greg Dozier as its new commissioner, effective Jan. 1.
A long-time adviser to the governor and a public servant with decades of leadership experience in state government, Dozier will take on the new role following former Commissioner Matt Arthur’s move to the Georgia Professional Standards Commission, the state’s certification agency for educators.
“Greg Dozier is a trusted ally and strong leader who understands state operations and offers a wealth of institutional knowledge as the incoming TCSG commissioner," Kemp said in a news release. "To implement my vision and TCSG’s goals, Greg Dozier will always put families and students first. Together, we will ensure that our educational system remains top-notch and fulfills work force needs. He is the right person for this job, and I know that he will continue to serve our state well."
“We are incredibly excited to have Greg Dozier lead TCSG," Board Executive Committee Chairwoman Anne Kaiser said. "As a long-time public servant, he has the right background and mindset to implement the governor’s mission and follow TCSG’s ultimate objective: putting students first."
Kemp also had praise for Arthur.
“We are honored to have Matt Arthur accept the position of executive secretary of the Georgia Professional Standards Commission," the governor said. "He will lead by example and work tirelessly to maintain quality teachers and standards in our great state. As a former educator, superintendent, and TCSG commissioner, Matt Arthur has the ideal skills for PSC, and we look forward to working with him in this new capacity."
The Georgia Professional Standards Commission executive secretary position has been vacant since Jan. 16 following former Executive Secretary Kelly Henson’s retirement after 11 years with the PSC. On Dec. 12, the PSC voted unanimously to hire Arthur for this role, effective Jan. 1.
Dozier holds a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice and a master's degree in Business Administration from Georgia State University. Dozier resides in Covington with his wife and two daughters. He has extensive leadership experience in state operations, currently serving as the governor's chief financial officer. Previously, Dozier served as commissioner of the Department of Corrections, commissioner of the Department of Driver Services, and division director at the Governor's Office of Planning and Budget. Dozier has served in leadership capacities under Govs. Sonny Perdue, Nathan Deal and Kemp.
Arthur is a graduate of the University of Georgia and played on the 1980 National Championship football team. He and his wife have two children and live in Rabun County. He is a former teacher, coach, director of career and technical education, assistant principal, secondary principal, and superintendent as well as deputy commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia before becoming commissioner in 2018. He also served as director of Education Reform for the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget.