ATLANTA -- A Cobb County law enforcement officer is Gov. Brian Kemp’s pick to become the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s next director.

Kemp nominated Mike Register to succeed Vic Reynolds at the helm of the GBI. The appointment is subject to a vote by the Georgia Board of Public Safety. Reynolds left the GBI in June for a Superior Court judgeship in the Cobb Judicial Circuit.

