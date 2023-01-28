national guard.jpg

Members of the National Guard station in downtown Atlanta. Gov. Brian Kemp has activated the guard in response to “Stop Cop City” protesters.

 Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- Up to 1,000 Georgia National Guard troops could be coming to the Capital city in response to protests over an Atlanta police public safety training facility known as “Cop City.”

Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency and authorizing the troops’ deployment. The order will last one week unless extended, and under it, the troops will be called to active duty “as necessary” by Adjutant General Thomas Carden.

