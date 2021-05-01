ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has signed Executive Order 04.30.21.01, regarding COVID-19 guidance in Georgia, which will be in effect from May 1-30:
Key provisions of the new executive order include:
1. Modifies the social distancing and sanitation requirements for residents and visitors to “strongly encouraged.”
2. Eliminates the restaurant and bar table distancing requirements and workers mask requirement.
3. Eliminates all specific requirements for gyms and fitness centers, movie theaters, body art studios, estheticians, hair stylists, and massage therapists.
4. Reduces the requirements for conventions.
5. Eliminates the requirement that child care facilities prohibit all unnecessary visitors.
6. Provides that live performance venues, regardless of seating capacity, are required only to follow the guidelines for all organizations, and such venues may implement additional measures in conjunction with the performer or organizer of an event.
7. Maintains that professional, collegiate, and high school sports organizations and events shall operate pursuant to the rules or guidelines issued by their respective league, conference, or association.
8. Clarifies that graduation ceremonies are required only to follow the guidelines for all organizations.
