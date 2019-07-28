ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp conducted the swearing-in ceremony this week for Tyrone Oliver as the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice following Oliver's approval by the Board of Juvenile Justice. The DJJ is a multifaceted agency serving the state's offenders ages 21 and younger.
"Police Chief Tyrone Oliver has long been a pillar of the Newton County community, both as a career law enforcement official and a strong leader in numerous organizations," Kemp said in a news release. "As commissioner of the Department of Juvenile Justice, I know that Tyrone will lead with integrity to ensure that Georgians in his care have the right tools to succeed and improve their lives for the better."
Oliver is a long-time resident of Newton County. In 1999, Oliver began his law enforcement career with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office as a detention officer. After becoming a Deputy Sheriff, Oliver was promoted to sergeant and later lieutenant. He was given the opportunity to work for several different divisions, allowing him the versatility to effectively and successfully serve the community.
His law enforcement career with Newton County has included work for Uniform Patrol, Community Outreach, the East Metro Drug Enforcement Team, Criminal Investigations, the Special Investigations Unit and the Crime Suppression Unit. He also served as the Public Information Officer. Oliver was one of the first to be hired for the Brookhaven Police Department when the new city formed in 2013. He was hired as a sergeant and was later promoted to lieutenant. He served as the Assistant Commander of Internal Affairs and Criminal Investigations.
On Jan. 8, 2016, Oliver was officially named chief of police for the city of Social Circle after a long, competitive process. In November 2018, he was designated by the city of Social Circle as deputy city manager.
Oliver is a graduate of Columbus State University’s Law Enforcement Professional Management Program. He successfully completed Leadership Newton County and Walton County, the FBI's Law Enforcement Executive Development Program and Leadership Trilogy Program, and Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange to Israel. Oliver is also an active member in the Social Circle Rotary Club, Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police and International Association of Chiefs of Police.
Oliver is currently serving as a board member for A Child Voice Advocacy Center Inc., Communities in Schools Walton County, Advantage Behavioral Health Systems and Leadership Walton Alumni Association.