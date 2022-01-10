ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced recently that Rebecca Sullivan has been appointed to serve as commissioner of the Department of Administrative Services.
“Building on her experience as general counsel and assistant commissioner of government affairs at the department, as well as her established career as a legal professional with vast experience in state government, I am confident that Rebecca will continue to serve Georgians well as commissioner of the Department of Administrative Services,” Kemp said in a news release.
In her most recent post, Sullivan’s responsibilities included managing the agency’s legal division as well as providing advice and counsel to the agency’s five operating divisions that support the enterprise of state government: statewide procurement, risk management, fleet management, surplus property and human resources administration. Prior to joining DOAS, Sullivan spent time in private practice and served as a policy advisor, deputy executive counsel, and executive counsel to former Gov. Sonny Perdue. Sullivan began her legal career in labor and employment law.
Sullivan is a “Double Dawg,” having earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from the University of Georgia and a juris doctor degree from the UGA School of Law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.