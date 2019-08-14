ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has announced the appointment of long-time University of Georgia professor Jeffrey H. Dorfman as state fiscal economist. The state fiscal economist develops forecasts based on Georgia's tax revenue, works closely with bond-rating agencies on revenue and economic trends, and manages the development of fiscal impact estimates on tax-related legislative proposals.
"Given Jeffrey Dorfman's extensive background and expertise in economics, I am confident that he is the right choice to serve as the state fiscal economist," Kemp said in a news release. "Over the years, Jeffrey has earned a stellar reputation in his field, mentored countless students to ensure their academic success, and provided critical insight to leaders in the private and public sectors."
Dorfman said he's ready to take on the role.
"I am excited to serve in this new role, and I look forward to providing the state of Georgia and Gov. Kemp's administration the most accurate and timely economic input that I can," Dorfman said.
The appointee is a nationally known economist, author and professor at the University of Georgia, where he has been since 1989. He teaches classes in the economics of the food industry, microeconomic theory, and macroeconomic theory and policy. His research on economic forecasting, food insecurity, productivity measurement, and the economics of growth and sprawl is often reported in industry, academic and popular media alike. He has authored three books, most recently "Economics and Management of the Food Industry," more than 90 academic journal articles, and a variety of other articles published in trade publications, the popular press and online.
In 2013, Dorfman was elected as a fellow by the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association. He has testified before the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee, the Georgia Legislature on several topics, and a U.S.D.A. Panel on Farmland Preservation. He served as editor of the American Journal of Agricultural Economics from 2009 to 2012. He has worked as a consultant to a variety of businesses, foundations and local governments, including four Fortune 500 corporations, and served as a senior fellow at the Georgia Public Policy Foundation. He is married with one daughter and attends Alps Road Presbyterian Church, where he serves as treasurer.