State Department of Behavioral Health and Development Disabilities receives mental health grant

A New York-based long-term care advocacy group is criticizing Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to remove a pay raise for direct care workers serving Georgians with intellectual and developmental disabilities from the Fiscal 2024 state budget.

 Special Logo

ATLANTA — A New York-based long-term care advocacy group is criticizing Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to remove a pay raise for direct care workers serving Georgians with intellectual and developmental disabilities from the Fiscal 2024 state budget.

A federally funded study the state Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities conducted recommended a wage increase of $6 an hour for direct care workers, the group Caring Across Generations reported this week in a news release. The General Assembly approved the proposal and added it to next year’s budget, pending approval from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0