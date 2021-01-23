ATLANTA — The Georgia Council on Substance Abuse has announced that Gov. Brian Kemp will be the keynote speaker for Addiction Recovery Awareness Day on Feb. 2 at 10:30 a.m. via Zoom.
Gov. Kemp announced during the State of the State Address that Georgia will not face budget cuts this year to state agencies. On behalf of the more than 800,000 people across Georgia in recovery from substance use disorder, GCSA officials say they look forward to working with Kemp, the General Assembly Working Group on Addiction and Recovery, and Commissioner Judy Fitzgerald at the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities to restore funding from last year’s budget to pre-COVID-19 levels and working with our community to fill the gaps needed to serve people seeking or in recovery with peer-led recovery programs.
Dr. Kathleen Toomey has issued two memos confirming that the largest increase in hospital emergent department admissions during COVID-19 involves cases associated with substance use disorder. Every medical, academic, and community indicator validates the medical need to increase funding for peer-led recovery programs across Georgia.
“When Georgia supports peer-led recovery programs, the council said, communities are safer, families stay together, taxes are saved, and the work force is stronger because Georgia Recovers Together and recovery is real,” Jeff Breedlove, chief of policy and communications for the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse, said in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.