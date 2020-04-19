ATLANTA -- Gov. Brian Kemp released the following statement calling on Congress to pass additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, which ran out of money this week:
"While small businesses across the United States are reeling from the impact of COVID-19 on our economy, this is no time for partisan games," Kemp said. "The Paycheck Protection Program has provided a $9.5 billion lifeline to businesses right here in the Peach State. Those funds give critical relief to job creators in Georgia and throughout the country, ensuring they can keep employees on the payroll, sustain operations, and ultimately weather this crisis.
"I join with President Trump, leader McConnell, and leader McCarthy in urging Speaker Pelosi, leader Schumer, and the Democrats to immediately return to Washington and replenish the Paycheck Protection Program. Small businesses are the engine of our economy, and they will be a key component of our strategy to safely reopen in the coming weeks. During these challenging times, we owe them nothing less than our absolute support."
