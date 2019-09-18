ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is encouraging all qualified Georgians who want to serve in the U.S. Senate to submit their applications online to fill the unexpired term of U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson that will become vacant later this year.
“To ensure an open and transparent appointment process, I am encouraging all Georgians who want to serve in the U.S. Senate to submit their name and qualifications,” Kemp said. “We will carefully vet the applicants and choose a person who best reflects our values, our state and our vision for the future.”
Kemp's office is expected to release additional details at a later time.
The U.S. Constitution mandates that a person serving on the Senate must be at least age 30, a citizen of the country for nine years and be an inhabitant of the state for which he or she is chosen.
The Georgia Constitution states that when any public office becomes vacant by death, resignation or otherwise, the governor is to promptly fill the vacancy unless otherwise provided by the constitution or by law — and people appointed will serve for the unexpired term unless otherwise provided by the constitution or by law.
"In case of the death or withdrawal of a person who received a majority of votes cast in an election for the office of Secretary of State, Attorney General, State School Superintendent, Commissioner of Insurance, Commissioner of Agriculture, or Commissioner of Labor, the governor elected at the same election, upon becoming governor, shall have the power to fill such office by appointing, subject to the confirmation of the Senate, an individual to serve until the next general election and until a successor for the balance of the unexpired term shall have been elected and qualified," the state constitution says.
Georgia law states that whenever a vacancy occurs in the representation of the state in the U.S. Senate, such vacancy should be filled for the unexpired term by the vote of the electors of the state at a special election to be held at the time of the next November statewide general election, occurring at least 40 days after the occurrence of such vacancy — and it is the duty of the governor to issue his or her proclamation for such election.
"Until such time as the vacancy shall be filled by an election as provided in this Code section, the governor may make a temporary appointment to fill such vacancy," the applicable law says.
On Aug. 28, Isakson announced his decision to resign from public office, effective Dec. 31. Kemp, in accordance with the Georgia Constitution, will make a temporary appointment until a special election is held on Nov. 3, 2020.