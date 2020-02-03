Kenneth Stock hits the ground running as Albany's new assistant city manager

ALBANY -- Coming to Albany from the Northeast, there are some things that new Assistant City Manager Kenneth Stock will have to get used to -- like having strangers on the sidewalk give a friendly greeting.
He also will have to become acclimated to southwest Georgia’s weather that is dramatically different from places he has worked in Illinois and New Hampshire, which is one element of the move about which he is excited.
The warmer temperatures will give Stock the opportunity to get out and explore the area, he said.
“I’ll say one of the key things here is everybody is extremely friendly,” Stock, who was hired in November to replace his predecessor, Phil Roberson, said of having people say hello in passing. "That is something that never happens" in his previous city.
"There are a lot of things the area has to offer that I would like to do. I just like warm weather."
Stock, whose 44th day on the job was Friday, will oversee the city’s Utilities and Public Works departments. Part of his work will include implementing the citywide digital meters for utilities that currently is under way.
“The city has initiated some large projects that are getting ready to enter into the early phase,” Stock said. “One of those is AMI -- automated meter infrastructure. It will be a three-year project to implement but will bring forth many benefits to the community.”
Stock came to Albany from the position of CEO of NG Advantage, a natural gas trucking company in Nashua, N.H. But he has previous experience in the government sector. That includes a stint as public utilities manager in Geneseo, Ill.
“The title is different, but the role is very similar” to his current position, he said, noting that past work experience included implementing AMI systems in several locations. "I am a power engineer by background.
“We’re going to start with a pilot program where we’ll be installing, call it, 3,500 meters. In total there will be roughly 90,000 meters that will be installed.”
The pilot program, slated to start rolling out during the summer, will allow for testing the communications side of the system.
“By fall, we will know whether we are satisfied with the pilot,” Stock said. “Then we will go toward full implementation.”
The installation will require temporary service interruptions in neighborhoods as work is performed. But city officials say the meters will improve efficiency. For example, the system can take a snapshot of a moment in time of utilities. Because meters are currently read one at a time at different times, such a picture is not now possible, Stock said.
“When we have the system in place, (it) will be able to do all the calculations to determine what the system is doing at this point in time,” he said.
Customers will be able to get detailed information about utility use. In one example Stock gave, he recalled a customer who came because she was curious about a spike in energy consumption. A review revealed the spike occurred over a period of a few days, he said. Asked whether she recently had hosted guests, the customer answered that several family members spent time at her residence. Those guests accounted for the increased use during the month.
The system also notes when a customer has an unusual jump in use of water, gas or electricity and will send a notice to that customer. In some cases, a spike in energy consumption can alert a customer to a failing appliance such as a refrigerator or water heater that is causing increased consumption, Stock said.
An even bigger project involves the city’s aging combined sewage and stormwater system, which has in recent years suffered failures that led to sewage leaks onto property and into the Flint River. With the two flows of water and waste combined, it all runs through a treatment plant. In a separated system, most of the stormwater flows through a different system, reducing the amount of water that must be treated.
The completion of that work is even further in the future than the meter project. A consultant is performing a study of the system.
“The study is ongoing as we speak,” Stock said. “They’re just going into the next stage of data acquisition. The goal is complete separation (of sewage and stormwater). The ability to get there will take a long time and a lot of dollars.”
The city expects to have an initial report in about two months.
“(In the full report) they will make a recommendation of different system improvements to include separation,” Stock said. “The (cost) number they will bring to us will be a very large number. We will have to prioritize the recommendations that are involved in that report to put them in an order that will make the most sense to the city.”
