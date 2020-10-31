ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday that family-owned and -operated Ken’s Foods will invest $103 million and create 70 new jobs as they expand their manufacturing and distribution operations in Henry County.
“It’s a pleasure to see this family-owned company continue their investment in Georgia,” Kemp said in a news release. “As a major employer of the hard-working folks of Henry County for nearly 25 years, I thank Ken’s Foods for their long-term commitment to creating jobs and opportunities for hard-working Georgians.”
Renowned for its dressings, sauces and marinades, Ken’s Foods produces and packages more than 400 varieties of dressings and condiments. Ken’s Foods also produces and bottles numerous custom dressings for local businesses and other well-known food companies.
“For 25 years we’ve grown together, and we’re proud to extend our partnership with Henry County and the state of Georgia,” Bob Merchant, chief operating officer for Ken’s Foods, said. “When you’re able to expand operations in an area that provides a hard-working, can-do base of talent and couple that with the favorable business environment the state of Georgia has developed, you dive right in.”
Ken’s Foods is one of the largest employers in Henry County, with roughly 500 employees. Since 1997, the company has made numerous sizeable investments in its Georgia operations. This expansion is one of the company’s largest in recent years.
The project will include new production lines and building upgrades to its manufacturing facility, along with the relocation of its support facility operations to a 343,625-square-foot space in Midland Industrial Park. This expansion will create 70 additional jobs, including positions in food processing, manufacturing, and distribution, along with careers in management and supervision. Individuals interested in opportunities with Ken’s Foods are encouraged to visit http://www.jobs.kensfoods.com for additional information.
“Our community has shown once again that we are a great place for business. Henry County is thankful for Ken’s Foods’ continued investment and job creation,” Henry County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman June Wood, who is also a member of the Board of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, said. “In addition to the new jobs and investments that this expansion will bring to our community, we anticipate that the consolidation of Ken’s operations to its new building in Henry will remove more than 40 trucks per day from the busy Georgia Highway 155 corridor.”
Project Manager Emily Poole represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce division on this project in partnership with the Henry County Development Authority, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia Power.
“During the first few months of the fiscal year, Georgia has continued to experience unprecedented growth in our food processing and distribution sectors,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “I attribute this growth to our existing industries’ ability to quickly adapt to their customers’ needs during this tumultuous year. I thank Gov. Kemp and our local partners for fostering a pro-business environment, which has helped make reinvestments and expansion projects a seamless process for companies like Ken’s Foods.”
