A 25-year-old man in Kentucky legally purchased an AR-15-style rifle at a local gun dealership. Six days later he used that weapon to kill five of his colleagues at a downtown bank, Louisville Metro Police said Tuesday.

Kentucky has some of the least restrictive state gun laws in the nation. Gun enthusiasts have described it as "one of the most gun-friendly states east of the Mississippi." By contrast, gun violence prevention groups like Everytown have billed the state's laws as "among the worst in the country."

