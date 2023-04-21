Kentucky law allows guns used in shootings to be auctioned. The family of the Louisville bank shooter wants to stop that

Kentucky State Police holds a confiscated gun auction in Frankfort every two months at which pistols, rifles and gun equipment are sold to high bidders.

The firearm a 25-year-old man used this month to shoot and kill five of his colleagues at a bank in Kentucky is expected at some point to go up for auction -- a practice set by a state law the shooter's family and Louisville's mayor say they want changed.

The statute, in place since 2016, states that certain confiscated guns not retained for official use "shall be sold at public auction," with some proceeds going to public safety programs.

