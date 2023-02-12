An infant in Kentucky became the first in the state to be dropped off safely in a "baby box" at a fire station last week, following the passage of a state law allowing anonymous surrendering of newborns at such devices.

The "baby box" at a Bowling Green, Kentucky, fire station had been in operation for a little under two months when someone left the infant inside, Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and CEO Monica Kelsey said in a press conference Friday.

Recommended for you

Tags